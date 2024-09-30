Metro | NW

Passengers in Sunderland will be completely cut off from the Metro for five days to allow for work on the line, transport bosses have confirmed

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, said it needs to renew the junction at Pelaw – a key intersection and one of the busiest on the Metro system that carries 400 trains per day.

For five consecutive days buses will replace trains between Gateshead Stadium and South Hylton and South Shields

This means Metro services through Sunderland down to South Hylton, and to South Tyneside, will be closed to Metro services from October 28 to November 1.

Frequent replacement bus services will be running instead, Nexus said.

This latest major project is part of the £43million Nexus is investing in Metro infrastructure modernisation schemes this year.

Nexus said it is carrying out the planned closure during the schools’ half term break to minimise the level of disruption.

It will also be packing other important works into the five days, including track drainage work, cable repairs and track alignment works.

Customers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling through the affected areas.

The lines will re-open to Metro services on Saturday, November 2.

Stuart Clarke, Nexus’ infrastructure director, said: “This is a significant modernisation project and part of our multi-million pound asset renewal programme, which involves the complete replacement of one the busiest Metro track junctions on the system at Pelaw.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to our customers and we urge them to plan ahead and allow extra time to travel when these lines are closed.

“There is no good time to close such large sections of line, but we need a five-day window to get it done safely, ensuring a vital set of points located at Pelaw junction are renewed.

“We’ve planned the works into the half term break and are taking the opportunity to deliver a range of other Metro modernisation tasks to ensure future closures in this area won’t be needed as frequently.

“We will ensure customers are provided with frequent replacement buses in the affected areas so that they can still travel around.

“While the buses won’t be quite as quick as Metro services, they will get everyone where they need to be during the closure.”

The replacement buses will begin services from Gateshead Interchange.

The 901 will run down the full Metro route to South Hylton calling at or near all stations.

The 900 will run down to South Shields calling at or near every station.

Two express replacement buses services will also be running stopping at selected stations on both routes during peak times only.

The X901 will run Park Lane - Sunderland - St Peter’s - Stadium of Light - Seaburn - Heworth – Felling - Gateshead Stadium - Gateshead Interchange.

The X900 will run South Shields - Jarrow – Heworth - Felling - Gateshead Stadium - Gateshead Interchange.

Nexus said it has invested £446million in infrastructure renewal since 2010, as well as commissioning a £362million new train fleet for a system used by 31 million customers a year ensuring the longevity of Metro for many years to come.

For the latest info go towww.nexus.org.uk or follow Metro’s official X page (formerly Twitter) @My_Metro.