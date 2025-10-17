All you need to know about the upcoming full and partial closure of some of city's major roads and junctions
The City Council have said the closures are for autumn and pre-winter maintenance works, check-ups and clean-ups.
Major junctions and A-road highways across Sunderland have a twice-yearly major check-up before and after winter. The higher speed roads need closures and lane restrictions for safety reasons.
The programme of works includes gully cleaning, grass cutting, street light checks, mechanical sweeping, litter picking and highway clean-ups before the end of October.
The City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "One of this council's major priorities is ensuring that we keep on top of maintenance and investment along our city's highways so residents, goods and services can move around safely.
"This means twice a year on our A-roads we clean out gullies, tidy up verges, complete routine maintenance on hundreds of street lights and give routes a sweep down. We also pick up thousands of plastic bottles and other litter that too many motorists throw out of their vehicles.
"Completing all this means lane and road closures so staff can work safely. We always aim to minimise any disruption to drivers and carry out this work at times when there is less traffic on the roads. Thank you for your patience."
The roads and junctions which will affected
Check out the roads which will be fully or partially closed and when restrictions will commence.
Week beginning Monday 27 October lane closures A1018 southern radial
The City Council have confirmed that works on the A1231 have already been completed.