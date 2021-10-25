Three emergency calls for Sunderland lifeboat volunteers in less than three hours

Sunderland lifeboats were called out to emergency incidents three times in just over two hours.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 25th October 2021, 9:44 am
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:50 am

The RNLI was alerted to a series of incidents yesterday afternoon, Sunday, October 24.

In the first incident, both of the city’s inshore lifeboats were launched shortly before 4pm in response to a 999 call to the coastguard to help two women who had been cut off by incoming tide at Ryhope.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team also attended.

The lifeboat was called out three times

The D Class lifeboat was able to land on the beach and take the pair on board as the Atlantic 85 lifeboat stood by.

Both women were taken safely to Sunderland Marina and were fit and well.

As volunteer crew members were recovering the lifeboats, a member of the public alerted them and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to concerns for the welfare of a surfer on the outside of Roker Pier.

The lifeboat crew quickly relaunched and completed a sweep of the area before being advised by UK Coastguard that they were satisfied nobody was in danger.

The crew then responded to a third report, this time of a person walking into the sea at Seaburn, near the House of Zen restaurant.

The D Class lifeboat launched again before the crew were told members of Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team had been able to persuade the person to leave the water.

After three incidents in less than three hours, volunteers were stood down and returned to station to recover the boats and prepare them for their next service call.

