Rescue teams called after two women cut off by the tide in the Ryhope area

Two women had to be rescued after getting cut off the tide at Ryhope on Sunday afternoon.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 8:28 pm
The lifeboat was launched at around 4pm on Sunday, October 24. /Photo: RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station

HM Coastguard was called just before 4pm on Sunday, October 24, to reports that two women had been cut of by the tide at the south of Ryhope.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI both attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the RNLI has said that the two women are safe and have been taken to Sunderland Marina.

A statement said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public just before 15:45 saying that two women had been cut off by the tide at south of Ryhope village.

“Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI lifeboat were sent, the ladies are safe and well on the lifeboat and are being taken to Sunderland Marina.”

