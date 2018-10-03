Three-car crash on busy A1 road near Angel of the North

Drivers are facing delays following a three-car crash on the A1 this morning.

It happened on the southbound side of the road at the Bowes Incline after junction 66, close to the Angel of the North.

The cars involved are blocking one lane of the road.

The North East Live Traffic account tweeted: "A1 Southbound after J66 at #BowesIncline.

"Three vehicles are blocking a lane, expect delays."

Earlier today a car broke down on the A19 northbound a Testos Roundabout in Boldon Colliery.

The car has since been moved to a grass verge.