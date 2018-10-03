Car which broke down on A19 moved onto grass verge by police

A car which broke down on the A19 this morning has been moved onto a grass verge by police officers.

The black Astra stopped on the northbound side of the road on the approach to Testos Roundabout, close to the sliproad for the A184 westbound earlier on.

The incident has been followed by a three-car crash on the A1 this morning.

However police have now moved the vehicle and traffic is moving once again.

The North East Live Traffic account tweeted: "A19 Northbound, caution on exiting for the A184 at Testos heading westbound due to a broken down black Astra which is broken inside the chevrons."

The same account has now tweeted: "A19 the previously broken down car on the northbound approach to the Testos roundabout has been moved onto the verge by the Police and traffic is moving again."