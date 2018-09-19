The full list of Sunderland pubs in the 2019 Camra Good Beer Guide

So which pubs in the Sunderland area have made the 2019 Camra Good Beer Guide?

Joining Fitzgeralds are the following 18 hostelries from the city and surrounding areas of Tyne and Wear:

Sunderland:

Avenue, Zetland Street, Roker: "The bar has six handpulls for ale and cider."

Chaplins, Stockton Road: "A city centre pub with seven handpulls."

Chesters, Chester Road: "Popular pub just outside the city centre."

Cooper Rose, Albion Place: "Beers vary on the long ground floor bar."

Dun Cow, High Street West: "It offers real ale and cider on eight handpulls."

Harbour View, Harbour View, Roker: "Modern local pub with six handpulls."

Ivy House, Worcester Terrace: "Well worth seeking out."

Museum Vaults, Silksworth Row: "The real ale is complemented by a small range of bottled beers."

Poetic License, Roker Terrace, Roker: "A real ale club is hosted every Tuesday."

Port of Call, Park Lane: "Ground floor bar has two cask ale handpulls as well as a selection of international bottled beers."

Ship Isis, Silksworth Row: "Twelve handpumps offer nine cask beers and three real ciders."

William Jameson, Fawcett Street: "Twelve handpumps offer up to six guest beers and a cider to complement the regular range."

Washington:

Courtyard, Biddick Lane: ""Eight handpulled beers, two real ciders and a perry are available."

Sir William De Wessyngton, Victoria Road: "Regular ales are complemented by up to four guests."

Steps, Spout Lane: "Five ever-changing beers are on offer, frequently from local microbreweries."

Houghton:

Wild Boar, Frederick Place: "This open-plan pub offers well priced ales and good-value food menu."

East Boldon:

Grey Horse, Front Street: "Up to six changing ales are available, from local and national breweries."

West Boldon:

Black Horse, Rectory Bank: "Old-fashioned pub with one small L-shaped bar and every available wall and shelf adorned with bric-a-brac."