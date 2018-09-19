Sunderland pub toasts 25 years in Camra Good Beer Guide

A popular city centre pub is toasting its landmark entry in a prestigious beer drinkers' bible.

Fitzgeralds, in Green Terrace, Sunderland, has been included in the Campaign for Real Ale's (Camra) Good Beer Guide for the 25th consecutive year.

It is only the second city boozer to celebrate the milestone and is among a record 17 entries from within the city boundaries to feature in the 2019 edition.

Fitzgeralds's feat has been marked with a framed certificate presented by Sunderland and South Tyneside Camra chairman Michael Wynne.

Mr Wynne said: "Whenever we have visited it has always sold top quality real ale and is a well-run friendly pub."

Fitzies, as it is known locally, is one of 4,500 pubs in the new edition.

While the accompanying citations will acknowledge surroundings, food and events such as quiz nights, it is the quality of the beer on offer which local Camra members are interested in when they submit their findings.

Fitzgeralds manager Matthew Downs said: "It is a great achievement and my thanks go to the staff for all their hard work and to the customers for their loyalty.

"Matthew Alldis, the previous manager, also deserves a lot of credit.

"Back before I was allowed to drink, from what I gather real ale was rare not just in Sunderland but generally.

"Over the years Fitzgeralds has become a beacon for real ale and is popular not just within the city but with away fans who have learned about us and who come here for a friendly proper pint before the Sunderland football matches."

The pub's 2019 entry notes: "Part of the real ale friendly Sir John Fitzgerald chain, this city centre pub serves two regular beers complemented by up to eight guests."

Fitzgeralds equals the Sunderland record of the Shipwrights, in Ferryboat Lane, North Hylton, which was in the guide from 1977-2002.

New local entries in the 46th annual publication are the Cooper Rose and Port of Call, both in Sunderland city centre, and the Wild Boar, in Houghton.

Copies cost £13, with a £2 discount for Camra members, and can be ordered from gbgshop.camra.org.uk/ or by telephoning (01727) 337855.