Sunderland's 'Tan Solo' crowned 'punniest' shop in the North East
and live on Freeview channel 276
A witty Sunderland business has been named among the funniest in the UK.
'Tan Solo' in Ryhope Road - a tanning salon tipping its hat to Han Solo, the Star Wars character played by Harrison Ford, was named the 'punniest' in the North East.
It came after language learning site Babbel has launched a vote to find the find the nation's most clever and amusing shop names which use puns in their title.
Amy's Winehouse in St Thomas Street and Aye Phones in Borough Road also made the regional shortlist, along with Sofa So Good in Durham, the Mule on Rouge cafe in Berwick, Morgan Treeman tree surgeon in Morpeth and Lino Richie flooring in Newcastle.
Babbel analysed TikTok, Instagram, X (Twitter), and Facebook to shortlist the UK shops - with clever or amusing puns in their names - that are most frequently celebrated on social media, before opening it up to a public vote.
The national winners were Sew It Seams in Belfast, Damsel In This Dress in Harlech, Wales, and Jean Claude Van Man in Southport.
Noël Wolf, cultural expert and live teacher at Babbel, said: “Puns are a cultural phenomenon deeply rooted in British society.
"Originating from the jesters of medieval times and flourishing in the Elizabethan era, the art of punning has evolved through the ages, finding a modern home in everyday conversations.
"These linguistic gems not only highlight the adaptability of the English language but also serve as a reflection of our everyday lives, blending wit with the mundane.
"From cleverly named shops to literature, this wordplay has become an integral part of our communication landscape, entertaining connecting people.
"As we navigate the twists and turns of modern communication, puns stand as enduring testaments to the charm of language, making the serious business of everyday life a little more entertaining.”
The full list of regional winners were:
East Midlands: On a Wick and a Prayer, Candle Shop (Ashbourne)
East of England: Alley Barber, Barbers (Luton)
London: Barber Streisand, Hairdressers (Clerkenwell)
North East : Tan Solo, Tanning Shop (Sunderland)
North West: Jean Claude Van Man, Removals Van (Southport)
Northern Ireland: Sew It Seams, Alterations (Belfast)
Scotland: Hairy Pop-Ins, Pet Sitter (Mainland Shetland)
South East: Pane in the Glass, Window Repairs (Kent)
South West: The Hound of the Basket Meals, Food Van (Dartmoor)
Wales: Damsel In This Dress, Clothing Shop (Harlech)
West Midlands: Iron Maiden, Ironing Service (Birmingham)
- Yorkshire and the Humber: Frying Nemo, Fish and Chip Shop (Goole)