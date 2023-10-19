Sunderland's Festival of Light cancelled for Thursday as Storm Babet set to hit
More severe weather is set to hit tonight
Organisers have cancelled Sunderland's Festival of Light for Thursday, October 19, amid weather warnings as Storm Babet is set to batter the city.
The team at Sunderland City Council is also due to make a decision on Friday and Saturday's events, depending on the forecast.
Ticket holders will be notified directly by See Tickets of any changes, the council said.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for both rain and wind for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Sunderland.
A spell of persistent and at times heavy rain could cause disruption from Thursday until Saturday.
The yellow warning for rain is in place from 6pm on Thursday until 6am on Saturday, and the yellow warning for wind is in place from 12pm on Friday to 12pm on Saturday.
See Tickets is contacting all customers with tickets for Thursday night offering them the choice of a refund or a change of date. Councillor John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "We want visitors to the Festival of Light to have a wonderful time and come away with happy memories. "The safety and enjoyment of all those coming along to the event has to be our prime focus, so given the weather forecast we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night's event. I know it's disappointing, but I hope everyone will understand why we have had to take this decision given the poor weather conditions." The Festival of Light began in Sunderland city centre's Mowbray Park on Wednesday, October 11, and runs through until Saturday, November 11. All other dates for the Festival of Light are still available to book. Visit www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol for more information and to book tickets.