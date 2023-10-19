See Tickets is contacting all customers with tickets for Thursday night offering them the choice of a refund or a change of date. Councillor John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "We want visitors to the Festival of Light to have a wonderful time and come away with happy memories. "The safety and enjoyment of all those coming along to the event has to be our prime focus, so given the weather forecast we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night's event. I know it's disappointing, but I hope everyone will understand why we have had to take this decision given the poor weather conditions." The Festival of Light began in Sunderland city centre's Mowbray Park on Wednesday, October 11, and runs through until Saturday, November 11. All other dates for the Festival of Light are still available to book. Visit www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol for more information and to book tickets.