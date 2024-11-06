Sunderland's fantastic Ashbrooke fireworks is back - here's a look

Sunderland’s fantastic Ashbrooke fireworks is back with a bang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sell-out 3,000 crowd was there to mark the return of the popular event in conjunction with city heart health charity The Red Sky Foundation.

Our Love Your campaign celebrates all that is best on Wearside, from our favourite pubs and restaurants to the walks, attractions and events that make Sunderland - and the wider North East - such a great place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashbrooke fireworks is back with a bang | NW

And what better event to celebrate than the return of one of THE events in the city calendar.

Ashbrooke Fireworks was a must for families from across Sunderland until competition from free displays led to its cancellation in 2017.

The Echo revealed last month that the event was coming back, with a collaboration between the sports club’s new management and the team from Red Sky.

Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci denied it had been a gamble to bring the event back and said he was delighted with the response from the local community: “I think it was a safe bet,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This community has been crying out for the Ashbrooke fireworks display to come back and I am so, so proud of everybody associated with Red Sky Foundation that gave us the belief and the confidence.

Families enjoying the fun | NW

“It is a family event and I really say thank you to everybody that has supported it, bought a ticket and enjoyed tonight, and most of all to the volunteers that we have, because without them, this simply could not have happened.

“We had a very, very short window of opportunity to put this on, but in true Red Sky Foundation style, we nailed it and we smashed it.”

And he vowed the event would be back in 2025: “It is a team effort and, with the trustees of Ashbrooke and the trustees of the Red Sky Foundation, I hope everybody enjoys it and comes back again next year and help us raise vital funds not just for Reed Sky Foundation but for this fantastic sports club that really, really does make a difference to the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To share what you love about Sunderland email [email protected].

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video at https://www.yourworld.net/submit.