Sunderland’s Empire Theatre evacuated as fire crews arrive at the scene

Members of the public were evacuated from Empire Theatre on High Street West in Sunderland city centre shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, October 6.

It is understood that the cast were still on stage when an alarm started ringing inside the theatre before the fire doors were opened and people were asked to leave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds were evacuated from Sunderland's Empire Theatre on Wednesday evening.

She said: “The show was still ongoing and the cast were still on stage.

“A member of staff ran past then another. An alarm started sounding and said there’s an emergency so everyone needs to evacuate.

"All the fire doors were opened and people started flooding out.

"As people evacuated, a fire engine pulled up and firefighters ran out and inside the Empire.

Fire crews quickly arrived at the scene following the evacuation.

"There’s a lot of children at the show, so there were lots of parents carrying children out.”

It is reported that firefighters are telling the public to leave the scene as it is not safe to return inside for the end of the show.

Images from the scene show crowds on the street outside of the theatre with appliances from Tyne and Wear Fire and Service (TWFRS) flashing blue lights.

A member of staff for the TWFRS has confirmed that the incident is currently just an “alarm call” and it is unclear if there is any actual fire at the venue.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.