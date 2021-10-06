Sunderland’s Empire Theatre evacuated as fire crews arrive at the scene
Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are currently on the scene at the Empire Theatre as members of the public are evacuated mid-show.
Members of the public were evacuated from Empire Theatre on High Street West in Sunderland city centre shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, October 6.
It is understood that the cast were still on stage when an alarm started ringing inside the theatre before the fire doors were opened and people were asked to leave.
Sunderland Echo reporter Georgina Cutler was at the show on Wednesday evening when the evacuation took place.
She said: “The show was still ongoing and the cast were still on stage.
“A member of staff ran past then another. An alarm started sounding and said there’s an emergency so everyone needs to evacuate.
"All the fire doors were opened and people started flooding out.
"As people evacuated, a fire engine pulled up and firefighters ran out and inside the Empire.
"There’s a lot of children at the show, so there were lots of parents carrying children out.”
It is reported that firefighters are telling the public to leave the scene as it is not safe to return inside for the end of the show.
Images from the scene show crowds on the street outside of the theatre with appliances from Tyne and Wear Fire and Service (TWFRS) flashing blue lights.
A member of staff for the TWFRS has confirmed that the incident is currently just an “alarm call” and it is unclear if there is any actual fire at the venue.