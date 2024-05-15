Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Happy anniversary to the North East Land Sea & Air Museum.

Dignitaries welcome the Hawk to the museum.

The North East Land Sea & Air Museum (NELSAM) has received a very special 50th anniversary present in the form of a Hawk jet.

The museum, based on Washington Road, had its official anniversary on May 12, the date it opened in 1974.

The Hawk T1 was delivered on two lorries then reassembled by volunteers on site.

The beautiful plane was officially unveiled in a ceremony with Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Lucy Winskell, Air Commodore Adam Sansom - Air Officer for the North of England - and a host of other dignitaries from around the North East.

Also present was former RAF pilot Richard Pargeter.

The Hawk was delivered on two lorries. Picture courtesy of NELSAM.

The Hawk was built in 1979 and based at RAF Leeming. It had a top speed of 639mph, but had been in storage since 2017 and had been earmarked for stripping down.

NELSAM chairman David Charles said: "It's a fantastic addition to the museum and recognises the importance of what we do.

"When we knew the planes were going to be retired, we spoke to the RAF's heritage team because they'd already gifted us our Tornado jet. They said there was a possibility that some Hawks might become available for museums.

"We started collecting aeroplanes 50 years ago, so it's nice to get something on our anniversary.

"What's unusual is that the RAF still flies these aeroplanes. These are the planes the Red Arrows use. At one stage this was on the list to be potentially retained as a spare for the Red Arrows. The aircraft is absolutely complete.

"One of our volunteers, Keith, has been working long and hard this last week, putting the last bits on and polishing it. He was up polishing it the night before. He didn't leave until 11pm to make sure it was right.

"It's a great gift to the museum and the region. It was a great day and the big bonus was the good weather.

"We've still got our first volunteer, John Stelling, involved with the museum. He comes down every Tuesday. It's quite remarkable that someone's given up 50 years."

RAF pilot Richard Pargeter, left and museum chairman David Charles talk to dignitaries at the unveiling of the Hawk.

David says the museum will now need to expand if it is to make room for any more exhibits.