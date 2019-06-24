Sunderland Wearmouth Bridge reopened following police incident
A Sunderland bridge has been reopened after emergency services were called to a police incident.
By faye.dixon
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 22:05
The Wearmouth Bridge was temporarily closed at around 9pm this evening (Monday, June 24) but traffic is now believed to be flowing again.
A Northumbria Police spokesman has confirmed traffic is flowing on the bridge but at this time has been unable to confirm the nature of the incident.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said earlier this evening: “Police and ambulance services are present at the scene and the full Wearmouth Bridge has been closed.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it has now left the scene.