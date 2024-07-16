Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland saw the sharpest rise in average food hygiene ratings for foodvenuies in the last year, according to new reearch.

But Sunderland is still ranked second bottom out of nine towns and cites across the region, according to the findings from online training provider High Speed Training.

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for more than 215,000 food businesses across the UK found the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments in the region was 4.62 out of five from more than 9,500 premises, placing the North East joint third in the national rankings.

A similar report last year calculated the North East score at 4.59, showing that food hygiene standards have improved across the region in recent years.

Top spot in the North East went to Stockton-on-Tees, with an impressive average score of 4.86 from almost 300 premises - joint third in the national rankings for towns and cities.

Hartlepool, who held the top spot in 2023, lost 0.02 from their average rating, falling to 4.83, and tying for second with Darlington.

Sunderland was the region’s biggest improver with its rating up by 0.15 from 2023, though an average score of 4.49 placed the city second bottom in the region.

The lowest average rating in the region went to South Shields, with an average score of 4.41, though the town’s rating did increase by 0.07 from 2023.

Newcastle edged a close fought Tyne-Wear derby over Sunderland, with overall average ratings of 4.51 vs 4.49, but the city registered the ratings fall, losing 0.07 from 2023.

High Speed Training’s report also found that almost than one in five takeaways (19%) across the region scored three or below for their food hygiene rating, whilst 90% of all businesses scored four or five.

The report also found that 15 premises across the region scored a zero, and 85 scored just one on their food hygiene rating.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The scheme aims to provide customers with information as to how well a business is upholding food hygiene and safety standards.

Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training comments: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses.

“Recently, we have seen many high profile cases of food poisoning and illnesses caused by food-borne bacteria.

“This is why food hygiene ratings are so important - they are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates and are of critical importance to consumers.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2023. This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”

To view the report in full, and to see how your area compares to others, please click here