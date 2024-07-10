Family home or B+B? Inside the seven-bed house that's ideal for either

Whether you’re searching for a home for a growing family or dreaming of running your own bed and breakfast, this seven bedroom property could be just what you’re looking for.

Located in the sought after Red Rose Terrace in Chester-Le-Street, it is conveniently close to public transport links and local schools.

The property is on the market with Purplebricks, and inviting offers over £450,000.

The house could hardly be closer to the bus stop

1. Public transport links

Stairs to the first floor lead up from the entrance hall

2. Going up

The lounge/second reception room boasts a feature fireplace

3. Cosy space

The living room has a bay window and french door to the enclosed side garden

4. Easy access

