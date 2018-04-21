Sunderland relegated to football's third division after late defeat to Burton Albion

Sunderland have been relegated to football's third tier for only the second time in their proud history after a crushing 2-1 home defeat to Burton Albion.

Leading with just four minutes to go, Chris Coleman's side conceded two late goals to their fellow strugglers.

With victors Burton still to play fourth-bottom Bolton, Sunderland, on 34 points, cannot now reach the 41 points minimum needed to stay up.

They will begin life in League One for only the second season in their history come August.

