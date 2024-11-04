Sunderland Pride give businesses and charity a boost, new report finds

Organisers of Sunderland’s Pride events are thrilled after figures show the festival gave an added boost to businesses and charities in the city.

Gloria Love celebrating Pride at Bridges Shopping Centre | Submitted

Sunderland Pride, together with sister events in Gateshead and South Tyneside, took place in the summer, comprised of talks, discussions, celebrations and exhibitions in each borough to raise awareness of – and support for - the LGBTQ+ communities.

And a report just published by organiser Out North East has revealed that they had a positive effect on businessesin each of the three boroughs, while also leaving left a lasting legacy of engagement.

Sunderland’s the Bridges reported a 14% increase in shoppers on the day of the Pride launch, while Sunderland AFC has since launched its first LGBTQ+ supporters club, Pride in Wearside.

Out North East also teamed up with the Red Sky Foundation charity to provide a Pride flag-branded defibrillator in the city, which “completely threw its support behind us,” said Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East.

The Pride March through Sunderland was attended by more than 600 people with hundreds of shoppers cheering from the sidelines, 700 families attended a Pride family picnic at Sunniside Gardens and in excess of 2000 people danced and celebrated at the Pride in the City concert.

“The response, from all sectors of the city really was fantastic,” said Peter.

“Not only did people of all ages turn up in their thousands to our events but businesses, councils, third sector organisations and charities all lent us their support to create three fantastic month-long festivals.”

However, the report also reveals the extent of abuse directed at the events, with Out North East receiving more than 2000 negative comments about the Pride festivals on social media from May to September.

“There is still a lot of work to do to change hearts and minds,” said Peter, “but, as our first summer of Pride in Sunderland showed, people are proud of who they are, their family, friends and the community they live in.

“For every negative comment we received, hundreds cheered, took part in activities and celebrated their Pride. And that’s what Out North East aims to build on.

“It’s also been a great opportunity to educate people that Pride is still essential and important.”

Councilllor Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said the event had been a huge asset to the city.”

“As a welcoming and inclusive city, we were immensely proud to support Pride In Sunderland in June,” he said.

“It was a fantastic celebration of our LGBTQ+ community and its allies as well as being a very successful event for the city.

“And I was delighted to see so many residents and visitors coming together to enjoy the celebrations.”

For further information and to download or view the full report, visit www.outnortheast.org.uk