16 pictures from Sunderland Pride
Sunderland streets came alive in a rainbow of colour as Sunderland Pride parade weaved its way through the city centre.
Hundreds took part in the parade to celebrate inclusivity in the city, including groups from Sunderland University, Grand Central, Sunderland Empire, North East Ambulance Service and more.
Following the colourful parade, thousands more gathered at the main festival in Sunniside Gardens, with performances from The Cheeky Girls, Sonia, Kelly Llorena and Stooshe.
Here’s some highlights from this year’s celebration.
