Sunderland showed its support

16 pictures from Sunderland Pride

Sunderland streets came alive in a rainbow of colour as Sunderland Pride parade weaved its way through the city centre.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

Hundreds took part in the parade to celebrate inclusivity in the city, including groups from Sunderland University, Grand Central, Sunderland Empire, North East Ambulance Service and more.

Following the colourful parade, thousands more gathered at the main festival in Sunniside Gardens, with performances from The Cheeky Girls, Sonia, Kelly Llorena and Stooshe.

Here’s some highlights from this year’s celebration.

A team from University of Sunderland led the parade.

1. Leading the way

A team from University of Sunderland led the parade. Photo: national world

Photo Sales
The town was painted red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet in a rainbow of colour.

2. Painting the town

The town was painted red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet in a rainbow of colour. Photo: national world

Photo Sales
There was some great outfits on show.

3. Serving looks

There was some great outfits on show. Photo: national world

Photo Sales
The event brought a carnival atmosphere to the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

4. Carnival atmosphere

The event brought a carnival atmosphere to the city centre on Saturday afternoon. Photo: national world

Photo Sales
