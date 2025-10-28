Google

A Sunderland nursing home has been rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in its latest CQC inspection.

Marigold Nursing Home, located on Leechmere Road in Sunderland and operated by Memory Lane Care Homes Limited, has been rated ‘requires improvement’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its latest report.

The inspection, carried out on 15 August 2025 and published on 22 October 2025, rated the establishment as ‘requires improvement’ across all five key areas of inspection: Safety, Effectiveness, Care, Responsiveness, and Well-led.

Marigold Nursing Home provides accommodation with nursing and personal care for up to 49 residents and, at the time of the visit, 30 people were living at the service, some of whom were living with dementia. The CQC says that the unannounced inspection followed the reporting of anonymous concerns about poor care and a lack of management oversight.

Inspectors identified breaches of regulations relating to person-centred care and good governance, with the report also highlighting ineffective and inconsistent leadership, which had led to significant shortfalls placing people at risk of harm.

The report also said that management support visits were not carried out consistently, and maintenance issues were not promptly addressed. Inspectors also found safety concerns such as unsecured restricted areas, items stored in stairwells, and infrequent fire drills.

The report went on to detail aspects such as rooms intended for residents’ enjoyment, including the multi-faith and sensory rooms, being used for storage, whilst also noting that the provider acted to clear the multi-faith room immediately during the inspection.

According to the CQC, feedback on staffing levels was mixed, with inconsistencies in staff interactions and training. Some new staff were employed without full recruitment checks, and two had not completed mandatory training. The report also said that, although medicines were administered properly, competency assessments were overdue.

Furthermore, the assessment revealed that quality assurance audits lacked detail, and residents’ meetings were not held regularly. While relatives and residents praised the dedication of care staff and the activities programme, many said the overall quality of care had declined.

Finally, concerns were raised in the report about communication, laundry services, and staff awareness of residents’ needs. However, the Care Quality Commission did report that relatives said they believed their loved ones were safe, but that improvements were urgently needed.