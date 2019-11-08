Sunderland man who was hit by a vehicle near Oddies pub has died in hospital

Craig Whitfield has sadly died. Photo: Northumbria Police

Emergency services were sent to the scene and found the man with serious head injuries.

The man was taken to hospital shortly after and was in a critical but stable condition but he sadly died days later.

On Friday, November 8, police officers revealed the man’s identity as Craig Whitfield, 57, from Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Lee Butler, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a very serious incident which has resulted in the tragic death of a man.

“We have specialist family liaison officers supporting Craig’s family at this very difficult time, and they have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have already came forward to help with this investigation, and we would urge any other witnesses who have yet to contact police to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage from the time may be able to assist police with the investigation.

If you have any information or footage, you should call officers on 101 quoting the log number 1141 02/11/19