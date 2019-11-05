Man left fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle near the Oddies pub

Police were called to Hylton Road, Sunderland, near the Oddies pub.

Shortly after 9.45pm on Saturday, November 2, police were called to Hylton Road in Sunderland, near the Oddies pub after receiving a report of concern for a man.

Emergency services were sent to the scene to deal with the incident.

They found a 57-year-old man with serious head injuries after being hit by vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital shortly after. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of this collision, and police are now eager for witnesses to come forward to help with their inquiries.

Sergeant Lee Butler, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a very serious incident that has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

“Our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“This incident happened on a busy road near the junction with Milburn Street, and we believe a number of people may have been in the vicinity who might have seen something that could assist us with our enquiries.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.”