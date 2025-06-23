Sunderland boy to compete with world’s best junior golfers after “falling in love” with the sport aged six

By Jessica Martin
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Watch as Joseph, his dad Craig Newby and coach Stephen McNally talk about his passion and talent for golf at Whitburn Golf Club in South Tyneside.

11-year-old competitive golfer Joseph Newby from Sunderland will take part in the Champion of Champions Tournament in Ireland in July 2025.

The event will see 250 of the world’s best junior golfers descend on the Emerald Isle from 40 countries across the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joseph fell in love with golf aged about six when his dad, who used to buy and sell golf balls, took him to a local golf course.

Young golfer Joseph Newby from Sunderland.placeholder image
Young golfer Joseph Newby from Sunderland. | National World

Watch the free-to-view episode of Unconventional Brits featuring Joseph on demand now on the Shots! website here.

Joseph has competed in and won a number of local competitions, including the Ping competition in Northumberland and the US Kids Midlands tournament.

He practises throughout the week and has travelled all around the country with his dad to take part in competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.

Related topics:SportSunderlandGolfIrelandVideoNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice