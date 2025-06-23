Watch as Joseph, his dad Craig Newby and coach Stephen McNally talk about his passion and talent for golf at Whitburn Golf Club in South Tyneside.

11-year-old competitive golfer Joseph Newby from Sunderland will take part in the Champion of Champions Tournament in Ireland in July 2025.

The event will see 250 of the world’s best junior golfers descend on the Emerald Isle from 40 countries across the world.

Joseph fell in love with golf aged about six when his dad, who used to buy and sell golf balls, took him to a local golf course.

Young golfer Joseph Newby from Sunderland. | National World

Joseph has competed in and won a number of local competitions, including the Ping competition in Northumberland and the US Kids Midlands tournament.

He practises throughout the week and has travelled all around the country with his dad to take part in competitions.

