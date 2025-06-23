Sunderland boy to compete with world’s best junior golfers after “falling in love” with the sport aged six
11-year-old competitive golfer Joseph Newby from Sunderland will take part in the Champion of Champions Tournament in Ireland in July 2025.
The event will see 250 of the world’s best junior golfers descend on the Emerald Isle from 40 countries across the world.
Joseph fell in love with golf aged about six when his dad, who used to buy and sell golf balls, took him to a local golf course.
Watch the free-to-view episode of Unconventional Brits featuring Joseph on demand now on the Shots! website here.
Joseph has competed in and won a number of local competitions, including the Ping competition in Northumberland and the US Kids Midlands tournament.
He practises throughout the week and has travelled all around the country with his dad to take part in competitions.
Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.