James Little sent in this spectacular picture from Winter's Gibbet, near Elsdon.

Spectacular thunderstorm pictures from across North East as night sky lit up by lightning bolts

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:28 BST

A huge thunderstorm hit parts of the North East on Saturday night.

Many of our readers captured it on camera with some spectacular shots of lightning filling the sky.

Here are a selection of them. If you’ve got one you would like to share, email it to [email protected]

Kev Taylor sent this picture in from Spittal - and says his son now thinks he's Thor!

1. Spittal

Kev Taylor sent this picture in from Spittal - and says his son now thinks he's Thor! Photo: Kev Taylor

Amanda Sage sent in this picture from Cresswell.

2. Cresswell

Amanda Sage sent in this picture from Cresswell. Photo: Amanda Sage

Wendy Gladstone sent in this picture from Shilbottle.

3. Shilbottle

Wendy Gladstone sent in this picture from Shilbottle. Photo: Wendy Gladstone

Darren Chapman sent in this picture from Milfield, Northumberland.

4. Milfield

Darren Chapman sent in this picture from Milfield, Northumberland. Photo: Darren Chapman

