Sunderland firefighters called out to two blazes in same area
Firefighters were called out twice in little over an hour to tackle tyre fires in the same area.
One Sunderland crew rushed to Claxheugh Rocks, on the south side of the River Wear, near Ford Estate, after black plumes of smoke could be seen rising at 6.20pm on Tuesday.
After dousing the flames and making the land safe by 7.03pm, Tyne and Fire and Rescue Service were called back out to the same area to tackle a similar blaze at 7.28pm.
This was dealt with by 7.54pm with the cause of both fires still to be confirmed.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Only last Wednesday, July 10, plumes of smoke could be seen across Sunderland following a pallets fire near St Peter’s Metro Station.
Tyne and Wear is also one of three regional fire services to this week launch an anonymous tip-off hotline so that callers can pass on details about arsons.