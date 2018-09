Have your say

A man has been charged after trouble broke out following Sunderland's draw against Coventry.

Stuart Roddam, 22, of Egerton Street, Hendon, was charged with being drunk and disorderly outside the Richoh Arena, following yesterday's 1-1 draw.

He was bailed and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates' on October 16.

