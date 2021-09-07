Teams from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI were called out shortly after 12pm on Tuesday, September 7, to reports of a report of a dog swimming out to sea with its owner attempting to rescue it at the south end of Hendon Promenade.

As volunteers arrived at the scene, the owner was waist deep in the water with the dog some distance further south.

Coastal rescue teams were called out to Hendon after receiving reports of a dog swimming out to sea. Photo: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Volunteers were able to coax the dog ashore and was returned to her owner safe and well.

A Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson said: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI – Sunderland Lifeboat Station were called out this lunchtime to a report of a dog swimming out to sea with the owner attempting a rescue at the south end of Hendon Promenade.

"On our arrival the owner was waist deep in water with the dog some distance further south.

“The owner made their own way to safety while Coastguard Officers made their way over the rocks and were able to coax the Labrador ashore and return her to her owner safe and well.

"We issued safety advice to the owner to never attempt a rescue themselves and to call for the Coastguard instead."

Members of the public are reminded that in a coastal emergency, they should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

