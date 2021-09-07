Danger driver crashed van after police chase in Sunderland

Jordan Quinn was behind the wheel of a white transit van when police tried to pull him over on Grindon Lane in Sunderland on June 18 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard instead of stopping, the 28-year-old accelerated away at speed, swerved across carriageways, failed to slow down for speed bumps and ended up off-road in Plains Farm.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "He drove off-road across a grassed area for about 60 yards then crashed into metal gates.

Jordan Quinn.

"The driver and passenger jumped out and ran off."

The court heard the passenger was detained at the scene and Quinn was picked up when he got back home.

He confessed when arrested: "I know what you are talking about, I just panicked because I've got no insurance."

Quinn, of Windlestone Walk, Ryhope, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving.

The court heard he has previous convictions, including driving offences.

Mr Recorder Neil Haythorne sentenced him to 36 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with programme requirements, 120 hours unpaid work and a three-year road ban with extended test requirement.

The judge told him: "It was a moment of madness but a moment which could have had very serious consequences."

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Quinn has described his own behaviour as "very stupid" and added: "His instructions are that having come across the police officer and the officer making an indication for him to stop, knowing he was uninsured to drive the vehicle, he simply panicked and drove in the way described".