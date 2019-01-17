Sunderland dad takes on daunting challenge on anniversary of son’s tragic death

A grieving father will face a battle of body and mind when he tackles bitter conditions in memory of his son on the first anniversary of his death.

Steven Lynn died aged just 25 on January 17 last year after falling ill with the flu.

Steven Lynn, who died aged 25, last January.

The bricklayer, who had gone to Southmoor School, had started to feel ill on Christmas Day and developed pneumonia, which damaged his heart, and then Influenza B.

His family, who live across the Grangetown area, say they want to make sure his memory is kept alive, with his dad Steve, 45, now in Poland as he today prepares to set out on a week-long challenge in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Steve Snr, who runs SJL Brickwork, which employed his son, will embark on the Winter Expedition Win Hof, which uses breathing techniques, cold exposure and a mindset to train the nervous, immune and cardiovascular systems to face freezing temperatures.

He says he will face “extreme tasks” after travelling to the snowy hills and lakes while on the adventure.

It cumulates in an ascent of mighty Mount Sniezka, on the border of Poland and the Czech Republic.

In addition to his father, Steven left mother Kelly Welford, 41, and step-siblings Daniel, Zoe, Ruby and Lucie, as well as Steve’s partner Lynsay, and Kelly’s husband Craig.

Steve said: “He is a massive miss to me and his mam Kelly his brother and sisters, step parents, his nana Dot and to all that knew and loved him.

“We are all wanting to keep his memory alive by doing various charity events and charity nights to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

“I have set up a just giving page for The British Heart Foundation where anyone can donate for this worthy cause and charity all the money goes straight to them.

“Also Kelly is planning to do a Sky dive in the summer for the British Heart Foundation.”

He added he also wanted to raise people’s awareness of the risks of flu and urged people to get their jab against the virus.

Steve added: “We would also like to warn people of the dangers of the flu viruses that go around in the winter.

“Our son Steven was a big strong lad and only 25 so to be struck down and taken from us because of the viruses that were about this time last year that weakened his heart could happen to anybody.

“It is wise to wrap up in warm clothing when going out and to take advantage of the free flu Jab offered by the NHS.

“I’ve recently had my jab done I wouldn’t be jumping in icy lakes or hill walking through the snow in Poland half naked without it.”

Donations can be pledged to the fund through https://www.justgiving.com/Steven-Lynn6.