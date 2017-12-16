Sunderland celebrates primary school league table success

Youngsters across Sunderland primary schools are celebrating a great set of results.

The primary school league tables, published this week, put the city well above the national average.

St Mary's RC Primary School on top for league table.

Figures showed across the country 61% of 11-year-old met the Government’s targets in reading, writing and maths.

However, in Sunderland the figure was 68%.

Simon Marshall, Director for Education at Together for Children in Sunderland, said: “The latest league tables reflect a fantastic achievement by our city’s primary schools, with another year of extremely strong results.

“Sunderland saw 68% of pupils meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, collectively outperforming the national average of 61%. In addition, 11% of our children achieved a higher standard, against a national average of 9%.

Obviously, we are delighted with the results Lucie Stephenson

“Thanks to the hard work of our primary school teachers and support staff, as well as the pupils themselves, our children are leaving primary school well prepared to continue their education at secondary school and enjoy future success. As a city we should be proud.”

Toping the Wearside tree was St Mary’s RC Primary School

Lucie Stephenson, headteacher at the Meadowside school, said: “Obviously we are delighted with the results, which have enabled us to become the top performing school in Sunderland.

“This is due to the passionate staff at St Mary’s, hardworking children, supportive parents and governors – striving together to ensure all children get the best possible start in life.

“Educating children however, is not just about good exam results, although these are important. At St Mary’s, we believe in developing children holistically through a broad and balanced curriculum.

“Our curriculum is designed to inspire a love of literature, the creative arts, outdoor learning and sport.

“We are a rights respecting school and our mission is to promote the values of Christ. We are not just here for ourselves, but for the common good of all. Currently, our children and families are supporting refugees, asylum seekers and the homeless, in partnership with our parish church of St Mary’s.

“We are collecting toiletries, woollies and groceries to support these vulnerable people through our reverse advent calendar project.

“We are a vibrant school, constantly striving to improve and widen the opportunities for our children – we look forward to the future with hope.”

Nationally, the number of primary school pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths has risen.

Across England, 61% of 11-year-olds who sat this year’s Sats - or national curriculum tests - met Government targets in all three areas compared with 53% last year, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

School Standards Minister, Nick Gibb, said the results showed teachers and pupils have “responded well to the new more rigorous curriculum”.

Mr Gibb said: “Teachers and pupils have responded well to the new more rigorous curriculum introduced by this Government and these pupils were the first to benefit from the new approach to phonics.”

He added: “There are now 1.9 million more children in good or outstanding schools than in 2010, with nine out of 10 primary schools given this rating at their last inspection.

“This means that pupils are now leaving primary school better prepared for the rigours of secondary school and for future success in their education.”

However, a breakdown of the figures shows wide variation in performance, with children eligible for free school meals less likely to succeed, with 43% achieving expected standards compared with 64% of all other pupils.