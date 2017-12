New Sunderland primary school league tables published: How do they rank?

New tables showing the number of primary school pupils in Sunderland reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths have been published today.

The table lists school names in bold in alphabetical order followed by:

a) The number of pupils on roll eligible for assessment in National Curriculum Key Stage 2 tests this year.

b) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading.

c) Average progress score in reading.

d) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in writing (this is assessed by teachers).

e) Average progress score in writing.

f) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths.

g) Average progress score in maths.

h) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

i) The school's ranking, based on the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Sunderland Academy 360: 50 68% 0.0 78% 1.5 66% -1.9 58% 58

Albany Village Primary School: 28 61% - 0.7 82% 1.7 71% -1.9 61% 52

Barmston Village Primary School: 31 65% -0.9 74% 1.0 77% 1.0 52% 67

Barnes Junior School: 79 85% 1.3 76% 0.1 72% -1.7 68% 40

Barnwell Academy: 30 90% 1.7 87% 2.5 83% 1.6 83% 12

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy: 27 93% 2.4 100% 4.1 96% 3.5 93% 2

Bernard Gilpin Primary School: 40 90% 5.5 85% 2.3 95% 4.4 85% 9

Bexhill Academy: 42 83% 2.4 83% 2.5 86% 2.4 79% 16

Biddick Primary School: 29 83% 1.0 76% -2.1 86% 0.9 72% 31

Blackfell Primary School: 30 80% 1.7 87% 1.0 93% 2.1 77% 17

Broadway Junior School: 60 77% 1.7 83% 1.9 68% 2.1 57% 61

Burnside Academy: 22 73% 2.2 73% 0.6 68% 1.5 64% 50

Castletown Primary School: 50 56% -1.5 70% -0.8 62% -0.4 50% 68

Dame Dorothy Primary School: 23 83% 0.3 78% 3.4 83% 1.0 74% 26

Diamond Hall Junior School: 67 79% 1.4 81% 1.6 82% 3.7 73% 27

Dubmire Primary: 57 72% 5.4 81% 6.2 86% 6.7 70% 35

Easington Lane Primary School: 29 79% 4.3 83% 1.8 86% 2.3 76% 22

East Herrington Primary Academy: 58 84% 2.1 90% 1.7 88% 2.6 84% 11

East Rainton Primary School: 16 81% 6.2 75% 0.4 81% 3.3 75% 23

English Martyrs' Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 29 62% -1.2 79% -0.2 90% 1.6 59% 56

Eppleton Academy Primary School: 32 63% 1.3 72% 3.1 63% 0.7 59% 55

Farringdon Academy: 55 53% -4.4 75% -2.3 80% 0.4 44% 75

Fatfield Academy: 30 63% -4.1 87% 0.1 80% -2.0 57% 63

Fulwell Junior School: 85 76% -1.2 92% -0.5 78% -1.6 68% 39

George Washington Primary School: 61 95% 7.1 90% 5.9 90% 5.1 89% 5

Gillas Lane Primary School: 19 74% 1.7 68% 1.5 53% 0.6 47% 74

Grange Park Primary School: 23 87% 3.2 87% 2.6 87% 1.8 83% 13

Grangetown Primary School: 35 63% 0.7 77% 1.2 74% 0.3 57% 62

Grindon Hall Christian School: 43 65% -0.5 58% -1.5 58% -2.0 47% 73

Hasting Hill Academy: 41 90% 0.7 88% 2.3 88% 1.9 76% 21

Hetton Lyons Primary School: 60 73% -1.0 90% 2.2 97% 4.7 73% 28

Hetton Primary School: 20 65% 0.8 75% 3.3 70% 1.4 55% 65

Highfield Community Primary School: 47 49% -2.8 74% 0.7 62% -2.6 47% 72

Hill View Junior School: 111 94% 3.9 96% 4.9 95% 3.7 92% 3

Holley Park Academy: 31 84% 2.5 87% 1.0 90% 2.1 74% 24

Hudson Road Primary School: 27 81% 1.2 85% 1.0 100% 5.0 74% 25

Hylton Castle Primary School: 26 96% 5.6 77% 1.2 88% 3.7 77% 18

John F Kennedy Primary School: 59 76% 1.1 85% 2.8 85% 1.7 69% 38

Lambton Primary School: 27 78% -2.4 85% 0.5 85% -0.6 70% 37

Marlborough Primary School: 26 69% 1.1 77% 3.3 73% 0.0 65% 48

Mill Hill Primary School: 53 91% 2.5 89% 1.4 96% 3.3 87% 6

New Penshaw Academy: 16 81% 1.9 75% -0.3 69% -3.5 63% 51

New Silksworth Academy Junior: 53 64% -2.8 74% -1.2 66% -3.4 47% 71

Newbottle Primary Academy: 60 83% -1.3 78% -3.2 85% -1.1 65% 47

Northern Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School: 67 78% 0.5 87% 4.0 88% 0.7 76% 20

Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 30 87% 2.1 83% -0.9 90% 2.2 73% 29

Oxclose Primary Academy: 28 64% -2.8 75% 0.6 82% -1.1 61% 53

Plains Farm Academy: 30 63% 4.4 73% 0.8 67% 0.4 60% 54

Redby Academy: 54 96% 10.4 87% 4.9 98% 8.9 85% 8

Richard Avenue Primary School: 57 68% -1.1 77% 1.3 79% 0.9 67% 42

Rickleton Primary School: 58 79% 1.6 88% 0.0 83% 1.3 71% 33

Ryhope Junior School: 50 62% -4.3 82% -0.3 74% -1.7 58% 59

St Anne's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 27 74% 0.7 81% 1.4 93% 4.3 67% 43

St Bede's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 29 93% 2.9 69% -1.6 83% 0.8 66% 45

St Benet's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 48 92% 3.4 96% 3.4 96% 3.2 90% 4

St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 26 81% 1.2 85% 1.8 92% 3.1 77% 19

St John Bosco Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 25 76% -0.1 84% 0.8 84% 1.3 68% 41

St John Boste Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 27 81% 0.6 81% 0.5 85% 1.4 81% 14

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 30 90% 4.2 90% 1.7 87% 3.2 87% 7

St Joseph's Washington RC School: 29 76% 3.2 69% -0.8 83% 3.0 66% 46

St Leonard's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 31 61% -4.1 84% -0.7 81% -2.2 58% 60

St Mary's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 60 98% 6.4 97% 3.6 98% 4.7 95% 1

St Michael's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 30 87% -1.3 87% -1.3 87% -0.6 73% 30

St Patrick's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School: 22 59% -3.4 82% 0.7 77% 0.7 55% 64

St Paul's CofE Primary School: 26 88% 4.2 96% 5.1 100% 4.8 85% 10

Seaburn Dene Primary School: 30 73% -1.6 70% -1.0 70% -2.0 50% 69

Shiney Row Primary School: 36 69% -1.4 75% 0.2 78% -0.4 64% 49

South Hylton Primary School: 30 70% -1.4 83% 1.6 63% -1.1 50% 70

Southwick Community Primary School: 44 75% 3.7 70% 2.2 70% 2.9 66% 44

Springwell Village Primary School: 29 76% 0.3 86% -0.2 79% -2.5 72% 32

Thorney Close Primary School: 37 76% 0.4 81% 0.8 81% 1.0 70% 36

Town End Academy: 26 85% 1.3 85% 1.3 85% 2.5 81% 15

Usworth Colliery Primary School: 54 61% -0.6 72% -1.4 85% 1.9 52% 66

Valley Road Community Primary School: 48 73% 2.4 88% 7.6 88% 3.6 71% 34

Wessington Primary School: 29 72% 1.3 76% 1.6 62% -2.1 59% 5

Willow Fields Community Primary School: 22 41% -2.2 50% -3.3 64% 1.4 27% 76