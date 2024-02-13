Sunderland beach car park reopens after sea debris causes closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harbour View Car Park had to close to clear dangerous debris thrown by the sea.

A car park beside Roker Beach has been reopened and the debris removed after crashing North Sea waves caused damage over the weekend.

Many people visiting the beach watched mesmerised as the waves provided quite a spectacle. But the wonderful sight came with a few problems.

Harbour View car park was closed for safety reasons, although nearby Marine Walk car park remained open as normal.

The danger was caused by debris, some of it natural such as rocks, sand and fish, while man-made litter from the sea was also seen, such as a car tyre, rope, timber, tins and plastic bottles.

The Echo understands that thankfully no one was injured, despite a bombardment of rocks which had to be cleared from the promenade at the end of the lighthouse pier, as well as from outside local businesses. The clear-up is now complete.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader and cabinet member for Clean Green City at Sunderland City Council said: “Our Environmental Services teams have been working hard to clear all the stones and other debris which has been thrown up onto the beaches and promenades by the recent high tides.

“This has included tractors shovelling large quantities of stones and sand washed onto the promenade near House of Zen at Seaburn and Grannie Annie’s at Roker, back on the beaches.

“We’ve also had teams levelling and redistributing sand which is constantly driven up by the high tides and which had become almost level with the top of the promenade over the weekend, increasing the risk of further flooding if it's not regularly pulled back and levelled out by our beach tractors.

“Thanks to the efforts of our teams we have also been able to reopen the Harbour View Car Park which was temporarily closed on Friday due to debris washed up by the waves.”

The debris has now been cleared from the promenade by council workers.

The waves crashing into Sunderland's coast proved popular with visitors who spectated there at the weekend.