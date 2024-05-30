Sunderland AFC responds to fans' Panel 8 brick queries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are over 700 bricks in Panel 8.

The 700+ commemorative bricks in Panel 8 are to be moved to an as-yet-undisclosed location.

Sunderland AFC fans have now received responses to their emails regarding the moving of commemorative bricks from the Stadium Light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club announced on May 4 that the bricks in Panel 8 of the "Wall of Fame", at the north-east corner of the ground were to be moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 10 it confirmed this was to accommodate the "relocation of the club’s ticketing operation"; and that 180 people had been in contact through an email address specifically set up to deal with queries.

On May 24 the Echo reported that fans who had been in touch had still not received a response.

However, supporters have since been in touch to say that they had received an email the following day.

The email says: "Thank you for your recent email regarding personalised bricks in panel eight at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As previously communicated, panel eight will be relocated this summer. This is due to a new stadium store opening at Black Cat House and the subsequent relocation of our ticketing operation.

"Once the process to identify the supporters affected has concluded, we will be providing a further update in June. This will include an invitation to view the new area of the stadium that panel eight will be moving to.

"Supporters can view panel eight here and if you have previously contacted us by email to ask if your brick is located in panel eight, we will be in touch shortly.

"Thank you for your continued patience and support and if you have any additional questions, please continue to email [email protected]."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club estimates that "447 supporters will be affected by this". However, there are more than 700 bricks in Panel 8.

The Echo has asked the club where the figure of 447 comes from, as well as where the bricks are going, when, what happens if no one gets in touch regarding a particular brick, if they will be the same bricks or replacements and why supporters can't speak directly to someone over the phone.

The club is yet to respond to the questions.