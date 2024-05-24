Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club has been asked where the figure of 447 comes from when there are over 700 bricks

Still uncertainty over the SAFC Wall of Fame.

Sunderland supporters are still waiting to see what happens to hundreds of personalised bricks at the Stadium of Light.

On May 4 SAFC announced that commemorative bricks in Panel 8 of the "Wall of Fame", at the north-east corner of the ground will be moved. On May 10 it confirmed this was to accommodate the "relocation of the club’s ticketing operation".

Initially, the only way for people to find which bricks are in Panel 8 was to physically visit the stadium. However, after the Echo reported this SAFC put an easy-to-use zoom-in image of the panel on its website.

On May 10 safc.com said an estimated "447 supporters will be affected by this" although it is yet to be explained where this figure comes from. There are over 700 bricks in Panel 8.

The club further states that "more than 180, who we thank for their support in this process, have already been in touch via email". Yet some supporters are yet to receive any acknowledgement of their emails.

The Echo has asked the club to explain where the figure of 447 comes from and why not everyone who has contacted them is yet to receive a response.

The bricks in question were bought in 1997 and some of those whose names are on them have since died.

The club has said: "We understand the deep emotional and personal significance associated with personalised bricks and we will be engaging closely with the fans impacted to discuss the steps involved in this process, which will conclude with the bricks moving to a new location."

No guarantee has yet been given that the new location will be another panel(s) elsewhere on the stadium's outer perimeter, although the club has since added: "In June, the club will invite the fans affected to the Stadium of Light to present the new location of their personalised bricks."

However, in the absence of acknowledgement of receipt of their emails, fans are unsure as to whom the invitation applies.

The Echo has asked SAFC where the bricks are going, when, what happens if no one gets in touch regarding a particular brick, if they will be the same bricks or replacements and why supporters can't people speak directly to someone over the phone.