They have been there for quarter-of-a-century

The Panel 8 bricks are to be moved - somewhere.

Sunderland supporters still await details on the removal of 720 commemorative bricks at the Stadium of Light, which have been there for more than 25 years.

SAFC announced on May 4 that the bricks would be moved from Panel 8 of the "Wall of Fame", at the north-east corner of the ground.

The bricks' removal is to accommodate moving the current, nearby ticket office. Many bricks honour fans who have passed away.

On November 12, 1996, while the stadium was being built, the club announced that the bricks would be sold at that time for £25 each, for fans and their loved ones to etch their names into club history.

SAFC says "the club have (sic) up-to-date contact details for many of the fans affected", but still wants those people to "reach out" by emailing them. A manifest of the bricks is understood to exist.

The club adds: "We understand the deep emotional and personal significance associated with personalised bricks and we will be engaging closely with the fans impacted to discuss the steps involved in this process."

However, fans are unable to speak directly with club officials on the matter. Some have sent emails, but are yet to receive a reply.

There are around 20,000 personalised bricks, but the Echo understands there is currently no way for supporters to check which ones are in Panel 8; other than to physically visit the stadium.

The Echo has asked SAFC where the bricks are going and when, why the club has not listed the bricks involved, what happens if no one gets in touch regarding a particular brick, if they will be the same bricks or replacements and why people can't people speak to someone about it rather than email.

The club is yet to respond.

The SAFC website says: “If you believe you or someone you know has a personalised brick located in panel eight, it would be greatly appreciated if you could please reach out to the club as soon as possible.

“You can do this by emailing [email protected].