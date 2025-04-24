Study finds North East has highest gambling rates in the UK

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 24th Apr 2025
A gambling charity has found that the North East has the highest levels of gambling in the UK.

National charity GambleAware believes the risk of gambling harm is directly related to the widespread level of gambling advertising in Britain.

They are calling for a national conversation around gambling harm, as new data reveals that two thirds of the public feel there is a stigma around the issue which it warns is holding people back from seeking vital support.

The White Paper outlines plans for a new stake limit for online slotsThe White Paper outlines plans for a new stake limit for online slots
The White Paper outlines plans for a new stake limit for online slots

Research from the charity has found that a quarter of those who experience problems of gambling hide their activities from their family and friends.

The study also shows 25% who are experiencing the most serious harm do not seek support due to feelings of shame or embarrassment.

At 64%, the North East sees the highest rates of gambling across the UK.

This comes just months after the news more than 11,000 people in Sunderland are “at risk” from gambling and over 1000 are “experiencing the most severe harm.”

Watch the video for the full story.

