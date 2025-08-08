Stradivarius officially opens its brand new flagship North East store

A Spanish fashion retailer has made its North East of England debut.

Spanish fashion label Stradivarius has officially opened its a 10,000 sq ft store at the Metrocentre as its brings its signature mix of trend-led and affordable fashion to the North East for the first time.

The flagship store, based in the Lower Red Mall at the Gateshead shopping centre, opened to members of the public on August 7 and is filled with seasonal edits, timeless denim staples and bold statement accessories.

Stradivarius complements the Red Mall’s already strong line-up of fashion retailers that includes Zara, Reiss, Mango, River Island, and more.

Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre, has spoken of his delight at being able to bring the Spanish retailer to the shopping centre.

He said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Stradivarius to Metrocentre.

“There’s been so much anticipation around the launch of the store and it’s fantastic to finally see the doors open and shoppers exploring the brand’s unique offering.

“It’s another exciting milestone as we continue to bring exclusive, in-demand names to the North East.”

Stradivarius isn’t the only thing to open at the Metrocentre this summer, with bosses announcing that the popular retro roller rink is also making a return.

The retro-themed rink will run from Tuesday, August 12, until Sunday, September 7, from 11am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and until 5pm on Sundays.

You can find out more about the Metrocentre by visiting: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.