Popular retro-themed activity set to return to the Metrocentre

A popular roller rink is returning to the North East.

Bosses at the Metrocentre have announced that the much-loved open-air roller rink is getting back to the Gateshead shopping centre this summer.

The retro-themed rink will run from Tuesday, August 12, until Sunday, September 7, from 11am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and until 5pm on Sundays.

Whether you’ve never tried roller skating before or you are a professional, the pop-up rink caters for all abilities, with 45 minutes costing just £5.

Skates are available in a range of sizes and those taking part are also welcome to bring their own if they prefer.

New for 2025 are the ‘Learn to Skate’ classes for beginners, as well as ‘Jam Skate’ sessions for confident skaters who are ready to bust a move.

A popular roller rink is returning to the Metrocentre. | Other 3rd Party

Helen Atkinson, Marketing Manager at Metrocentre, has expressed her delight at the popular activity returning to the Gateshead shopping centre.

She said: “We’re so excited to welcome the Roller Rink back to Exhibition Square.

“It was a huge hit last summer and we can’t wait to see families, friends and skating fans return to create even more amazing memories.

“It’s a fantastic way to bring the community together, support an excellent cause and add a little sparkle to the summer holidays.”

Skating sessions at just £5 per person, with all proceeds going to the not-for-profit Power Through Sports CIC. | National World

Just like in 2024, everyone who gets involved at the roller rink will be helping to fund the work of Power Through Sport CIC, a North East-based not-for-profit that is dedicated to promoting health and wellbeing through non-traditional sports.

Johnny Tulip, a director at Power Through Sports, has spoken of his gratitude of being able to bring the roller rink back to the Metrocentre for summer 2025.

He commented: “We can’t wait to roll back into Metrocentre this summer.

“We’re passionate about breaking down the barriers to being active and pop-up experiences like this help us do exactly that.

“Last August, over 11,000 people joined us on the rink and the response was incredible.

“We’re hoping to build on that amazing energy again this year and can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

The roller rink will be based in the shopping centre's Exhibition Square until September 7. | National World

Walk-ups to the rink are welcomed where space allows but booking ahead of time is recommended.

Sessions are £5 per person, which includes skate hire, and all proceeds raised will go to Power Through Sport.

You can book by visiting: https://www.powerthroughsport.com/book-now.