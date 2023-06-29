Still time to sign up as 30-day World Triathlon Championship countdown starts

Sunderland is gearing up to welcome the world.

The city is entering the final countdown to the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series, with just 30 days to go - and there is still time for families and individuals to sign up to be part of the fun.

The action-packed event will see thousands of participants swim, bike and run in two days of races against the scenic backdrop of Roker Beach and seafront over the weekend of July 29 and 30.

Sam Morgan-Nicholson and six-year-old son Jude

A qualifying event for next summer’s Paris Olympics, it is a chance to see the world’s elite in action on the streets of Sunderland and will be broadcast live on the BBC and worldwide.

The weekend also promises participation opportunities for all, including newbies trying their first triathlon in the BIG Swim Bike Run and families taking part in the Swim Bike Run Mini, sponsored by Stoneacre Toyota.

'It was brilliant to see the crowds'

Coun John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "It's really exciting to think we'll be hosting the UK leg of this world class event in 30 days.

"Swim Bike Run Mini is a fantastic opportunity for families to get involved in all the fun and excitement of a major international sporting event by completing your own swim, bike, run activity.

"Families who took part in last summer's family event at the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final in Sunderland told us they really enjoyed it and it was brilliant to see the crowds cheering them on.

"The BIG Swim Bike Run is also fantastic for anyone new to triathlon or looking for a personal challenge to have a go. Both of these events are for people or all ages and abilities and you can borrow a cycle helmet and wetsuit for free, so I'd encourage anyone interested to sign up."

Swim Bike Run Mini on Saturday, July29, is open to families, including children as young as four, and consists of a 50m swim, which is the length of Sunderland Aquatic centre swimming pool and a 1km run.

Up to six people can take part as a family group for only £30 as long as there is one adult registered for each two children participating.

Rachael and Lewis Carr are taking part with their children, 12-year- old Vincent and eight-year-old Leonard: "We’re always looking for sporting events to participate in as a family and this one seemed very different to others we’ve done before," said Rachael.

"We are always out on bikes as a family and love paddle boarding together too.

"For us parents it’s a little bit of motivation to do some exercise in preparation as life always seems to get in the way! The boys are both thrilled we’re taking part and are already asking how many more days."

British Triathlon Regional Manager for the North East and Cumbria, Sam Morgan-Nicholson, is also taking part in Swim Bike Run Mini with her six-year-old son Jude.

Sam, whose role involves encouraging more people to get active and take up swim bike run, said: "Jude did the family event with his aunt last year and he really wants to do it again. He's especially looking forward to swimming in the sea.

"He's really excited about it with it being connected to my job, and he's also excited about being part of a big event. I did the couch to 10k last year and he did the training for that too and we go for little runs together."I want him to understand that being outside and getting closer to nature is good and this is a great opportunity to showcase what Mummy does too!"

How to sign up

Both Swim Bike Run Mini for families and The BIG Swim Bike Run for individuals are aimed at anyone wanting to dip their toe into the world of triathlon, with wetsuits and cycle helmets available to hire in advance for FREE.

The BIG Swim Bike Run, which is also on Saturday, July 29, for £30 is open to anyone aged 15 and over and consists of a 200m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run.

Find out more about Swim Bike Run Mini and The BIG Swim Bike Run, and to book your place by visiting www.mysunderland.co.uk/swim-bike-run

As well as a chance to soak up the fantastic festival atmosphere, there’ll also be plenty for spectators coming along to enjoy the triathlon weekend to see and do, with free, fun family activities to get involved in.