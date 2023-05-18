A highlight of the international triathlon calendar, the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series is coming to Sunderland for the first time over the weekend of July 29 and 30.

The event will see thousands of participants swim, bike, run across two days of action against the scenic backdrop of Roker Beach and the Sunderland seafront.

Taking place within the qualifying window for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it brings with it the chance to see potential Olympians in action on the streets of Sunderland.

It’s also an event that will reach a national and international audience when it’s broadcast live on the BBC and worldwide.Around 2000 participants are expected to take part over the weekend which promises participation opportunities for all, ranging from elite athletes hoping to qualify for Paris 2024 to individuals venturing out on their first triathlon and families taking part in the Swim Bike Run Mini.

None of this would be possible without the volunteers who play such a crucial part in making it all happen. Upwards of 140 volunteers have already signed up to be Tri-Makers in a range of public facing and behind the scenes roles.

Sunderland City Council, which is partnering with British Triathlon to deliver the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series, is hoping that even more will come forward in the lead up to the event.

Gerry Taylor, Executive Director of Health Housing and Communities at Sunderland City Council, said: “Our brilliant volunteers are key to making this event happen.

They did the city proud at the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final last summer and their support will be equally crucial at AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland this July.

”Signing up as a Tri-Maker is a great opportunity to be part of a major international sporting event which will see some of the world’s best athletes in action on our fantastic seafront.”

There are dozens of opportunities available, whether that’s engaging with spectators, working with the media or marshalling routes as the athletes compete or helping to support the delivery of the event in one of the many other public facing and behind the scenes roles we’re looking to fill.”Whether you’re already a triathlon enthusiast or completely new to the sport, we would love to hear from you.

By signing up to be a Tri-Maker, you will be contributing to the success of one of Britain’s most prestigious triathlon events. It’s also the chance to experience an event like you’ve never experienced before by volunteering to be part of an exciting weekend of swim, bike, run.”

Samantha Allen, Event Director for AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland, said: “Volunteers are key to bringing events like this to life for the thousands of participants taking part.

“Whether it’s elite athletes from around the world seeking to reach the Olympics in Paris or local participants giving swim, bike, run a go for the first time, as a volunteer you will play a role in them achieving their goals.”

One person who has already signed up is Chris Nicholas, who after taking part in the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final in Sunderland last year, is volunteering as a Tri Maker at this summer’s event.

Chris is a British Triathlon level 2 coach at Sun City Tri Club as well as being the founder of Sunderland based Ice Guys Community Interest Company, which organises sea swimming sessions for men as a way of boosting their mental and physical health.

Chris said: “I thought about volunteering and being a marshal last year, purely on the selfish basis in that I’d get front row seats to watch the professionals, but as I knew it was a qualifier I thought I’d have a bash at qualifying.”

This year I thought I’ve had my go at racing and it’s time to give something back.

As an organiser of smaller races for beginners myself, I know that if you don’t have the marshals or volunteers, you don’t have a race. I think it’ll be just as exciting being a volunteer as taking part.

“Being part of last year’s British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final was great. The fact that it was in Sunderland and it was the sport I was into was just brilliant, I absolutely loved it. I think it’s fantastic that we’ve got the World Triathlon Championship Series coming here.

“Volunteering is going to be great too. It’s in Sunderland, it’s my home city, It’ll be nice just to see the crowds down there who might not know about triathlon and might not have any particular interest but just watching the professionals go at it. It’s going to be a real buzz.

“It’s something massively positive for people who are into triathlon and for me but most importantly it’s a real positive for Sunderland.”

“So I’d encourage anyone thinking of volunteering to come forward. Firstly you’ll get close to the action and you will be contributing to something that’s hopefully going to have a lasting impact on Sunderland.

“It’s a way to give back as much as it is for yourself. But people also get a lot out of volunteering, it makes them feel good. You’re doing it for yourself as well as the organisers, so get along and volunteer.”