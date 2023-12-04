News you can trust since 1873
Snowy scenes from the weekend as Sunderland braces itself for rain

The snow transformed the landscape.

By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT

Sunderland shivered under snow at the weekend, transforming the landscape.

Staff at Washington's Wildfowl and Wetland s Trust centre captured some wonderful pictures of their birds and animals in the winter wonderland.

The snow is already a distant memory, and Sunderland is bracing itself for the weather to take a turn for the worse, with a Met Office warning of heavy rain and possible flooding in place today, Monday. December 4.

Snowy scenes from the weekend

A bar-headed goose keeps one foot warm

A bar-headed goose keeps one foot warm

A motorist braves the icy driving conditions in Chester-le-Street

A motorist braves the icy driving conditions in Chester-le-Street

Chilean flamingos brave the cold

Chilean flamingos brave the cold

