Snowy scenes from the weekend as Sunderland braces itself for rain
The snow transformed the landscape.
Sunderland shivered under snow at the weekend, transforming the landscape.
Staff at Washington's Wildfowl and Wetland s Trust centre captured some wonderful pictures of their birds and animals in the winter wonderland.
The snow is already a distant memory, and Sunderland is bracing itself for the weather to take a turn for the worse, with a Met Office warning of heavy rain and possible flooding in place today, Monday. December 4.
