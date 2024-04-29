Skydiving centre suspends operations after fatal parachute incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SkyHigh Skydiving.

A skydiving centre has suspended its operations after a man died following a fatal parachute incident at the weekend.

Durham Constabulary has confirmed that a man in his 40s died after emergency services were called to South West Industrial Estate in Shotton at about 12.30pm on Saturday, April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SkyHigh Skydiving Peterlee, based at Shotton Airfield, announced on social media that the man was a member of staff who captured customers’ parachute jumps on video.

In a statement on Facebook, it said: “Following a serious incident on the 27th of April 2024, we have taken the decision to close our operations until Friday 3rd May 2024.

“The incident involved one of our staff videographers and not one of our one-off charity jumpers.

“We are now assisting British Skydiving and the Police with enquires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend, colleague and talented member of our team, our skydiving family.

“So please bear with us during this difficult time. If you have a jump booked, you will be contacted in the next few days by our office team to arrange a new date for you to come in and complete your jump.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation for the Durham Constabulary, said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A19 at around 12.20pm to 12.30pm who may have mobile phone footage or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 168 of April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for British Skydiving said: “British Skydiving has been informed of a fatal accident which took place on Saturday, April 27.

A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry has been convened to investigate the accident, and once completed, a report will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC) and any other relevant authorities.

“The report will include the Board’s conclusions and if appropriate, make any recommendations.