An investigation is under way after a man died a ‘parachute incident’ near the A19.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called at 12.30pm on Saturday April 27 to South West Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the town following concerns for the welfare of a man.

South West Industrial Estate near Peterlee. Photograph: Google

They were joined by colleagues from the Fire Service and North East Ambulance Service but sadly the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was cordoned off with the death being treated as “unexpected” and enquiries are “ongoing”.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A19 at around 12.20pm to 12.30pm who may have mobile phone footage or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”