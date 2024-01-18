Watch shoppers' sadness as Sunderland's M&S announces closure
'I've been coming for 50 years, and I also worked here'
Loyal Marks and Spencer shoppers have been giving their opinions on the closure of the shop this coming spring.
The Echo spoke with local consumers outside the shop on High Street West, which M&S bosses say will close when a new 47,000 sq ft store next to the Galleries in Washington opens.
The feeling was one of sadness, disappointment, surprise and a little nostalgia. Here's what they had to say.