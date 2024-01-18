News you can trust since 1873
Watch shoppers' sadness as Sunderland's M&S announces closure

'I've been coming for 50 years, and I also worked here'

By Tony Gillan
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:48 GMT
The High Street West store is expected to close this spring.

Loyal Marks and Spencer shoppers have been giving their opinions on the closure of the shop this coming spring.

The Echo spoke with local consumers outside the shop on High Street West, which M&S bosses say will close when a new 47,000 sq ft store next to the Galleries in Washington opens.

The feeling was one of sadness, disappointment, surprise and a little nostalgia. Here's what they had to say.

