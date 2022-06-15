Loading...

See photos of fire devastation as police probe blaze at Sunderland home

Emergency services have appealed for witnesses following a fire at a home in Wearside.

By James Harrison
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:14 pm

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue (TWFRS) were alerted to the blaze in Sunderland at about 11.40pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 15).

According to firefighters, the front door and canopy of the two story semi-detached property had been set alight.

Crews reached the scene, in Ramilies, in Ryhope, within minutes and prevented it spreading while an “occupant” inside was able to escape before they arrived.

Following the incident, TWFRS appealed on social media for further information from the public.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.40pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of a fire at a house on Ramilies, Sunderland.

“Emergency crews attended the fire and the blaze was extinguished.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Ramilies, Ryhope, in Sunderland

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are on-going.”

Any information about the fire can be submitted through the Tell Us Something page of Northumbria Police’s website, quoting the reference number NP-20220614-1149.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the Firestoppers website or by calling 0800 169 5558.

Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes of being alerted
