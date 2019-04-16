Seal takes a rest stop on Sunderland's Roker Pier and poses for pictures

We are all ready for a break by the time the weekend rolls around.

And the same could be said for this cute seal, who decided to take a pit stop in Sunderland and enjoy the spring sunshine.

Taking a break at the seaside. Picture: Karen Brookes.

Spotted by Echo reader Karen Brookes, the adorable animal took the time to stretch out on Roker Pier and smile for the camera.

Karen and her family spotted the seal at about 9.30am on Saturday.

Karen said: "Looked like he was just have a little sunbathe. It was about half way up the pier, heading up to the lighthouse where there are some steps on the right hand side."

Having a stretch. Picture: Karen Brookes.

Seals are no stranger to the North East coast, with sightings of the creatures all year round.

Advice from the RSPCA tells the public to never return a seal pup to the sea in case it gets into difficulty

The organisation also advises that dogs and other animals should be kept away from seals, in case they are scared back into the water.