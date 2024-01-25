Seaham parking charge plans set to press ahead, despite furious row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parking near Tommy in Seaham is free - for now.

Parking charge plans are set to press ahead for Seaham town centre, despite a furious row at a meeting to discuss the decision.

Under proposals made in 2023, coalition-run Durham County Council would charge £3 per day or £1 per hour to park in the town, which has proved controversial, not least among Seaham's business community.

The Echo understands the charges would begin on Easter Monday, April 1, 2024.

After the matter was raised at a full council meeting on Wednesday, January 24, opposition Labour councillors claimed “a small victory for residents” saying they had forced the council to reconsider re-introducing parking charges across the county.

There is an issue with scrapping "free after 2pm parking" in other parts of County Durham, but parking in Seaham has always been free all day.

Labour Cllr Alison Batey claimed that Seaham’s regeneration would be impacted if visitors had to pay to park.

She said: “The decision to bring back full parking charges at the turn of the year was ridiculous and the way it was quietly re-introduced bordered on negligent.

"Today’s (January 24) U-turn by the council is a victory for residents and businesses of County Durham. I would expect to now be consulted as part of the review into the re-introduction of these charges, in a fully transparent process.

However, Lib Dem Cllr Elizabeth Scott, speaking on behalf of the Joint Administration of Durham County Council, denied there had been a U-turn.

She replied: “As usual, the hypocrisy of County Durham Labour is front and centre in this latest political point-scoring exercise.

“The scheme costs Durham County Council almost £650,000 every year and as we face unprecedented financial pressures, the Joint Administration believes that finally reintroducing parking charges after 2pm is an absolute necessity, protecting other vital services.

“Their grandstanding press release conflates two issues; the motion had absolutely nothing to do with free parking in Seaham."

A consultation period ended on November 15, 2023. There is an opportunity for additional comment from anyone on the proposals.

On February 20, 2024, councillors will be asked to finally decide. The meeting will be streamed live.