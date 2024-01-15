Latest on plans to end free parking in Seaham
Seaham's businesses are angry at the controversial proposals
Feedback from a public consultation about the controversial ending of free parking in the centre of Seaham, is to be presented to Durham County Council's Highways Committee in February.
Under proposals made last year, the coalition-run council wants to charge £3 per day or £1 per hour to park in the town.
A consultation period ended on November 15. Now legal notices detailing the proposals at the affected areas are to be displayed. There is an opportunity for additional comment from people as yet aware of the proposals.
All feedback will be presented to the Highways Committee on Tuesday, February 20 at County Hall.
Councillors will be asked to decide whether to set aside or uphold any objections raised and "this will guide and inform the Corporate Director of Regeneration, Economy and Growth, who will make the final decision on the implementation of the charges." The meeting will be streamed live.
Any wishing to attend and speak about the proposals can register interest by emailing [email protected]. The deadline for registering interest is 12pm, Friday, February 16.
The Echo understands the charges would begin on Easter Monday, April 1; traditionally a good day for the hospitality trade.
The plans were met with anger by businesses in Seaham when they discussed the proposed charges with the Echo in October. They feel the plans will have an adverse effect on the town's trade, particularly on the sea front.
Anna Smith, manager of the North Beach Coffee Bar which sits virtually within a beach car park on North Road, where the new charges would apply, said: “Without the free parking, we’ll be goosed. Then there’s staff parking.
“I know other places do charge for parking, but I think it would absolutely ruin Seaham. It’ll take a hell of a lot of business away.”
The council says the plans “are aimed at helping people access parking provision, supporting the county’s town centres and tourist attractions and benefiting the environment”.
More double yellow lines are also proposed to reduce free street and money is at the heart of the issue.
The council's website says: "The total savings needed for 2024/25 to balance our budget is now estimated to be £16.308 million."