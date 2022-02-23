SAFC fan in hospital after collapsing at Sunderland vs Burton Albion match
A man is in hospital after collapsing during Sunderland AFC’s fixture against Burton Albion on Tuesday, February 22.
The match was suspended after five minutes to deal with the medical emergency in the West Stand.
The players were taken off the pitch and match was suspended for around an hour so the supporter could receive treatment.
A statement from Northumbria Police, issued on Wednesday, February 23, said: “Police were in attendance at the Sunderland v Burton Albian match yesterday (Tuesday) when a man in the stands collapsed.
“At around 7.50pm, paramedics attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.
“Police have been stood down from this incident.”
Sunderland Royal Hospital has been contacted for an update.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said in a separate statement on Wednesday: “Our event cover team supporting Sunderland’s match were alerted to a medical emergency in the crowd at 7:49pm.
"Four paramedics were on scene within 30 seconds alongside the crowd doctor, St John Ambulance colleagues and an off-duty paramedic who also stopped to help.
"The patient was transported to hospital for further treatment.”
When it was announced over the public address system that there was a medical emergency, fans applauded to show their support.
Part of the stand had to be cleared to enable the emergency services to access the patient to transfer them to hospital.