Ryanair has hit a major milestone at Newcastle Airport.

Ryanair has revealed that it has officially carried more than eight million passengers through Newcastle Airport since it started operations to and from the North East in 2003.

Since then, the low-cost airline has invested heavily in Newcastle Airport, with two based aircraft representing a £146 million investment and supporting more than 800 local jobs.

The airline has also provided North East holidaymakers with more choice at some of the lowest fares on the market, including a robust Summer 2025 schedule of 140 weekly flights across 18 routes to and from Newcastle.

Ryanair has celebrated carrying more than eight million passengers through Newcastle Airport since 2003. | Getty Images

These destinations include places such as Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Ibiza, Malaga, Tenerife, and more.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Director of Communications, has celebrated hitting the passenger milestone at Newcastle Airport.

She said: “We’re pleased to announce an exciting Ryanair milestone – we have now carried over eight million passengers through Newcastle Airport since we began operations back in 2003.

“This significant milestone showcases Ryanair’s continued support and investment for Newcastle, delivering important connectivity, traffic, tourism, jobs, and economic growth.

“This summer, Ryanair is operating a robust schedule to/from Newcastle with 140 weekly flights across 18 routes, including top holiday destinations like Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Ibiza, Malaga, Tenerife, and Zadar.

“Ryanair’s Newcastle Summer 2025 schedule will largely operate on our two Newcastle based aircraft – an investment of $200m and supporting over 800 local jobs.”

